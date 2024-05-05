LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.58.

LivePerson stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 41.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

