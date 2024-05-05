Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.96) price target on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.43) on Wednesday. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £173.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,209.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

