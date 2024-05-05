Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on the stock.
Castings Trading Down 0.3 %
LON CGS opened at GBX 368 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Castings has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.51. The firm has a market cap of £159.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.58.
Castings Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Castings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.