Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.