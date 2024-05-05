DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

