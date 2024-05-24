Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,124 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,043. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.