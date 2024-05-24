Allstate Corp Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $559.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,278. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.10 and its 200 day moving average is $501.87. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

