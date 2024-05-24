Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,462. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -224.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.07 and a 200 day moving average of $580.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,434 shares of company stock worth $16,545,931. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

