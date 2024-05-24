Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 449,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,123. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

