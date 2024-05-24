930 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,807. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $337.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

