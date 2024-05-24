Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 20,458 shares.The stock last traded at $466.44 and had previously closed at $464.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $836 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.33 and its 200-day moving average is $376.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

