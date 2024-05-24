Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 2,168,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,898,975. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

