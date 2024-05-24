2,080 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $334.17. 500,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $334.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

