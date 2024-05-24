Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 670,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,741. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

