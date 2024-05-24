Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,253 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NU were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

NU Trading Up 3.0 %

NU stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,781,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.