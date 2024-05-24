Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. 112,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,323. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

