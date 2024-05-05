Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

