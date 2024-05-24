Allstate Corp Has $241,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $594.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,441. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.83 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

