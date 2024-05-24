Allstate Corp Sells 396 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 784,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

