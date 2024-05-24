Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 430 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

