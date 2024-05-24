Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,559. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Featured Articles

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

