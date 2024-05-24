Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,559. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
