V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in V.F. were worth $80,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

