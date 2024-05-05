accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £56,402.40 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.32), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($70,848.39).
Fern MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.78), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($404,352.22).
accesso Technology Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 700 ($8.79) on Friday. accesso Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 822.12 ($10.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,666.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 558.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 553.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on accesso Technology Group
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.