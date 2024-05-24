Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

