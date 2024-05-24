Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $131,250.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Get Koss alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.