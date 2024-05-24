Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.