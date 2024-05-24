David Mh Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $79,603.12.

Power Integrations stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

