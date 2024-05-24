MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP David Thomson Sells 23,537 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.34. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $54,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 60.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

