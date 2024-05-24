John Andrew Cormier Sells 35,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.
John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
OLA stock opened at C$5.51 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on OLA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.