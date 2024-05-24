John Andrew Cormier Sells 35,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA stock opened at C$5.51 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

