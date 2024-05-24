Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $72,329.76 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NXST stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

