Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Sells 8,333 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,913.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ BYRN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.