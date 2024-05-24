Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Lisa Wager Sells 8,333 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,913.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

