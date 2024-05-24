Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

