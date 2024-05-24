Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $180,276.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

