9,634 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

