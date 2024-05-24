Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $330.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,102 shares of company stock worth $15,285,379 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

