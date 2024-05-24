StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $297,264.32 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

