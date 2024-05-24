Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $49,105.24 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.
- On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
