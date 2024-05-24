Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $49,105.24 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63.

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.