Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $43,755.96 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

