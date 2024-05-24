Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $363,393.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $363,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00.

UPWK stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

