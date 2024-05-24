MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Insider Sells $64,644.48 in Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MRC Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

