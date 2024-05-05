HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

