Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Sells £20,034 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.63), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($25,165.18).

Alpha Group International Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:ALPH opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £907.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,034.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.57. Alpha Group International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($18.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.39).

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 788.18%.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

