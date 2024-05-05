YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

