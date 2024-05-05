Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $295.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of ADSK opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.35. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

