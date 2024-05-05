Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

NYSE BFS opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.42%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 61.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

