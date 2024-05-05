Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

