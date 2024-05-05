OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

