Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

ORLY traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $988.07. 124,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,071.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

