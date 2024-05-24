Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 271,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,095. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

