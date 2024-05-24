Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,808. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

